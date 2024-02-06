Kramer Revolutionizes Audiovisual Industry with Launch of Panta Rhei Platform

In a monumental shift from hardware-centric solutions to a software-driven approach, Kramer, an esteemed player in the audiovisual industry, has announced the launch of Panta Rhei, a comprehensive cloud-based platform. This innovative platform is designed to revolutionize the audiovisual ecosystem, encompassing the entire lifecycle, and serving system integrators, IT/AV managers, and end users.

Unified Platform for Audiovisual Needs

Panta Rhei bridges the longstanding gap between IT and AV environments, providing a suite of services that facilitate a seamless transition of data and information. Among its robust offerings are setup & management, monitoring & support, analytics, session manager, AVoIP manager, and administration services. The platform's comprehensive approach ensures a consistent experience throughout the audiovisual cycle, marking a significant advancement in the sector.

Enhancing Operational Efficiency and Reliability

By integrating traditional audiovisual capabilities with modern IT practices, Panta Rhei streamlines processes to enhance operational efficiency and reliability. The result is an increase in uptime and device usage, along with a reduction in support costs and time spent on audiovisual tasks. This integration leverages Kramer's four decades of rich experience in the industry, making it a game-changer in the audiovisual sector.

A New Era in Audio-Visual Technology

The launch of the Panta Rhei platform signals the onset of a new era in audio-visual technology. It represents a paradigm shift from Kramer's commitment to hardware-centric solutions to a more software-driven approach. The company is committed to continuous expansion, with plans to introduce more services and capabilities to meet the evolving needs of their customers. This commitment ensures that Panta Rhei is more than just a platform- it's a promise of a future where every stage of the audio-visual lifecycle is simplified and streamlined.