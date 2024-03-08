KPIT Sparkle 2024 Unveils Breakthrough Mobility Innovations by Global Engineering Talent

Marking a significant milestone in the realm of mobility and software technology innovation, KPIT Technologies announced the winners of the 10th edition of the KPIT Sparkle innovation contest. This global platform attracted over 19,000 undergraduate engineering students from more than 400 colleges, submitting over 1,000 ideas aimed at revolutionizing mobility through software technology. Concurrently, the KPIT Shodh Awards recognized groundbreaking PhD research, highlighting the event's academic and innovative prowess.

Unleashing Creativity: The Sparkle Contest

Over the past seven months, KPIT Sparkle 2024 became a crucible for emerging talent, drawing submissions from a vast pool of engineering students worldwide. Entrants were tasked with addressing critical themes in mobility, ranging from sustainable transportation solutions to advanced vehicle technologies. Through a comprehensive two-stage evaluation process conducted by KPIT's subject matter experts, eight finalist teams emerged, showcasing the depth of innovative thinking among today's youth.

Team G-Rex from Kongu Engineering College, Perundurai, Tamil Nadu, clinched the Platinum Award and a prize of INR 7,00,000 for their pioneering work on an indigenous hydroxy gas generation system for spark ignition engines. Team Krenoviantz from Sri Krishna College of Engineering and Technology, Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu, secured the Gold Award and INR 5,00,000 for their innovative plug-in kit for ready charging, demonstrating the practical impact of these innovations on the future of mobility.

Spotlight on Research Excellence: The Shodh Awards

Parallel to the KPIT Sparkle contest, the KPIT Shodh Awards celebrated exceptional PhD research across the globe. With more than 130 entries, the competition was fierce. Vijayakumar Kanchetla from the Indian Institute of Technology, Mumbai, won the Best Groundbreaking Research Award and a prize of INR 10,00,000 for his work on Dhruva, a global navigation receiver chip that supports NavIC, GPS, Galileo, and BeiDou systems. Meanwhile, Debattam Sarkar from Jawaharlal Nehru Centre For Advanced Scientific Research was awarded the Best Research Award and INR 9,00,000 for his thesis on enhancing thermoelectric performance in Metal Chalcogenides.

Impact and Future Directions

Reflecting on the journey of KPIT Sparkle, Ravi Pandit, Chairman of KPIT Technologies, emphasized the contest's role in inspiring over 100,000 students in its decade-long run. By focusing on real-life mobility challenges, KPIT Sparkle and the Shodh Awards have not only fostered a culture of innovation but also highlighted the critical role of young engineers and researchers in shaping the future of sustainable mobility. As the world moves towards more software-defined vehicles, the innovations and research recognized by these awards offer a glimpse into a future where technology and sustainability converge for the betterment of society.

As KPIT Sparkle moves into its next decade, the anticipation for future innovations is palpable. With each year, the contest evolves, reflecting the changing landscape of mobility and technology. It stands as a testament to the ingenuity and potential of young minds worldwide, poised to tackle the challenges of tomorrow's mobility with innovative solutions today.