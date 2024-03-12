Kora's 'The Curve' Graduates 48, Boosting Tech Talent in Nigeria's Underprivileged Areas

Kora, a leading pan-African payment firm, recently celebrated the graduation of 48 Nigerians from its tech talent incubation program, 'The Curve.' Aimed at empowering the youth with technological skills, this initiative marks a significant step towards addressing the skill gap in Nigeria's burgeoning tech industry. With a focus on inclusivity, Kora is setting new standards in corporate social responsibility within the tech sector.

Empowering the Next Generation

Despite facing a highly competitive selection process, 48 ambitious students have successfully completed Kora's six-month incubation program. This achievement underscores Kora's unwavering commitment to fostering skill development and offering growth opportunities to Nigeria's youth. By focusing on critical areas such as web development, front-end engineering, and UX design, 'The Curve' aims to prepare its participants for the challenges of the fast-evolving tech landscape. Gbenga Onalaja, Kora's Marketing Manager, emphasized the program's role in unlocking the immense talent and potential among the youth, particularly those from disadvantaged communities like Ajegunle.

A Model for Inclusive Tech Ecosystems

The initiative draws inspiration from successful models like Andela, focusing on providing much-needed support to those who lack resources. David Ojimba and Oluwatimilehin Adesoji, Kora's Engineering Leads in Frontend and Backend respectively, shared insights into the program's approach. They highlighted how 'The Curve' not only offers training but also aims to integrate these young talents into the broader tech community. This approach ensures that participants, starting from 'level zero,' receive the guidance and support necessary to develop into competent professionals capable of contributing meaningally to Africa's tech industry.

Shaping the Future of Tech in Africa

As Kora's tech talent incubation program wraps up its third cohort, the impact of 'The Curve' extends beyond the individual achievements of its graduates. By actively engaging with and empowering aspiring engineers and tech enthusiasts from remote and underprivileged areas, Kora is playing a pivotal role in shaping the future of tech in Africa. This initiative not only bridges the gap in the tech ecosystem but also creates a more inclusive environment where talent from diverse backgrounds has the opportunity to thrive.

With the successful completion of another cohort, Kora reaffirms its commitment to nurturing young minds and shaping the technological landscape of the continent. As these new graduates embark on their professional journeys, the ripple effects of their achievements are set to contribute significantly to the development of a more robust and diverse tech industry in Nigeria and beyond.