Konica Minolta Unveils Plockmatic MPS XL: Expanding AccurioPress Capabilities

Ramsey, NJ - Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc., a leader in digital transformation and printing solutions, has launched the Plockmatic MPS XL Stacker, amplifying the functionality of its AccurioPress color production machines. This innovation marks a significant leap in banner-stacking technology, offering compatibility with an array of AccurioPress models and integrating seamlessly with the Konica Minolta Large Capacity Stacker LS-507 for superior volume management. Designed for versatility, the MPS XL Stacker caters to extensive media sizes, enhancing operational efficiency and production flexibility.

Revolutionizing Print Production

The Plockmatic MPS XL Stacker distinguishes itself through its capability to handle diverse media sizes, ranging from 8.27" x 8.27" to the impressive 13" x 51" sheets. This flexibility not only broadens the scope of banner stacking but also aligns with the maximum sheet size accommodated by the Konica Minolta Color Engine. Featuring advanced sensors for jam and capacity detection, the stacker ensures a smooth operation by enabling job pauses and resumptions directly from its control panel. Its docking feature allows for easy detachment from the production press system, facilitating the management of heavy paper stacks with minimal effort.

Enhanced Efficiency and Versatility

Compatibility with multiple AccurioPress models, such as the C14000, C12000, C7100, C7090, C4080, and C4070, underscores the MPS XL Stacker's adaptability to different production demands. The integration with the Large Capacity Stacker LS-507 empowers businesses to stack large volumes of both long and standard-size sheets, addressing true production quantities and simplifying the transportation and lifting of hefty paper stacks. Furthermore, the stacker's compatibility with the Plockmatic SD-435/450 booklet makers offers unparalleled flexibility, allowing users to effortlessly switch between high-capacity flat sheet stacking and booklet making to meet varying production needs.

Commitment to Innovation

Konica Minolta's partnership with the Plockmatic Group for inline finishing and Morgana for offline finishing exemplifies its dedication to providing comprehensive solutions that cater to the evolving demands of CRDs and commercial printers. According to Dino Pagliarello, Senior Vice President of Portfolio Management and Planning at Konica Minolta, the MPS XL Stacker is a testament to the company's ongoing efforts to diversify and enhance production capabilities. This collaboration not only reinforces Konica Minolta's position as a pioneer in the digital transformation landscape but also demonstrates its commitment to supporting clients through cutting-edge technology and services.

Konica Minolta's journey, spanning over 150 years, reflects its enduring vision to innovate for societal and global betterment. With the introduction of the Plockmatic MPS XL Stacker, Konica Minolta reaffirms its commitment to shaping ideas and driving digital transformation forward, continuing to set new standards in business technology solutions.

For more information on Konica Minolta's industrial and commercial print solutions, visit Konica Minolta's official website.