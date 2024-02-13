Kolkata's Clean Energy Future: GAIL Gas Pipeline Completion and Expanding CNG Stations

A new dawn for clean energy in Kolkata is on the horizon, as the completion of the main trunk GAIL gas transportation pipeline draws near. This development, set to triple the region's natural gas supply, will significantly improve the city's clean fuel availability.

Overcoming Hurdles: The Final Stretch

Anupam Mukhopadhyay, CEO of Bengal Gas Company Ltd, announced that the pipeline will be completed within the next three months, having successfully navigated an 800-meter obstacle and obtained the necessary clearances. This achievement marks a significant milestone in the journey to enhance Kolkata's clean fuel infrastructure.

Fueling the Future: Expanding CNG Gas Stations

The increased natural gas supply will enable the expansion of CNG gas stations in the state, with Bengal Gas aiming to operate 100 CNG pumps by 2026. This ambitious target reflects the growing demand for clean energy alternatives and the company's commitment to contributing to a more sustainable future.

Enhancing the City Gas Distribution Network

In addition to the transportation pipeline, the city gas distribution network will also receive a significant boost. Of the proposed 500-kilometer main city gas distribution steel pipeline, 30 kilometers have already been completed. This expansion will ensure that the benefits of the increased natural gas supply are felt across Kolkata.

The West Bengal government has also reaffirmed its commitment to promoting renewable energy sources, with plans to deploy more rooftop solar panels in government buildings and educational institutions. This dual focus on clean energy and sustainability marks an important step forward in the ongoing quest to create a greener, more eco-friendly city.

In conclusion: As Kolkata prepares to celebrate the completion of the GAIL gas transportation pipeline, the city stands on the brink of a cleaner, more sustainable future. With increased natural gas supply and an expanded city gas distribution network, the coming months will see a significant transformation in the city's clean fuel landscape.