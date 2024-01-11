en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Tech

Kohler Steals the Show at CES with High-Tech Smart Toilet

author
By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 11, 2024 at 2:36 pm EST
Kohler Steals the Show at CES with High-Tech Smart Toilet

In a remarkable blend of elegance, luxury, and technology, Kohler, renowned for its avant-garde bathroom solutions, has stormed the stage at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) with an eye-catching innovation: a high-tech smart toilet priced at a staggering $10,500. This premium model has not only turned heads but has also shone a spotlight on the entire range of smart toilets Kohler has brought to the market, all available at more affordable price points. In an era where smart technology continues to permeate every corner of our lives, Kohler’s commitment to revolutionizing the bathroom experience with its cutting-edge products is crystal clear.

Unveiling the Future of Bathrooms

At the heart of Kohler’s innovative product lineup is the high-tech smart toilet, a product that showcases the company’s dedication to improving the user experience through technology. The smart toilet comes with a host of features designed to provide users with a level of comfort and convenience previously unimagined in bathroom technology. From automated seat warming to hygiene-focused functionalities, Kohler’s smart toilet is a testament to the strides being made in integrating technology into our everyday lives.

Insights from Kohler’s Product Manager

In an illuminating interview on Yahoo Finance Live, Andrew Van Gorden, Kohler’s Product Manager for Smart Toilets, shed light on the features and advancements of the company’s new smart toilet technology. Hosted by Anchor Akiko Fujita, the interview served as a platform for Van Gorden to underscore Kohler’s commitment to its vision of a smart bathroom, and the strides the company is making in that direction. With an emphasis on luxury, user experience, and innovation, Kohler’s new line of smart toilets promises to redefine what consumers expect from their bathrooms.

More than Just Toilets

But the smart toilet is just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to Kohler’s innovative bathroom solutions. The company also showcased the Robern M Series Reserve Cabinet Collection and Tenor Lighting with SWAY Light Control. These products provide homeowners with creative and functional solutions, featuring slow close hinges, quiet close gaskets, cantilever shelving, magnetic storage strip, USB charging ports, electric outlet, soft backlit interior lighting, sliding magnification mirror, wire organizer, Auto Defogger, and Night Light. With such a diverse range of features, Kohler’s bathroom innovations aim to provide a luxurious and personalized experience for users, underlining the perfect integration of technology and design in the bathroom space.

0
Tech
author

Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Tech

See more
6 mins ago
Tesla Inc. Faces Early 2024 Setback: $94 Billion Market Valuation Loss
In the first fortnight of the new year, 2024, Tesla Inc., the EV industry’s titan, has faced a significant setback. After a triumphant 2023, where Tesla’s shares more than doubled, the company has witnessed a stark nosedive, losing over $94 billion in market valuation. Unfavorable Factors Piling Up Several contributing factors have led to this
Tesla Inc. Faces Early 2024 Setback: $94 Billion Market Valuation Loss
Dark Energy Survey Uncovers Cosmic Constant; Breakthroughs in Visual Perception and Primeval Black Holes
15 mins ago
Dark Energy Survey Uncovers Cosmic Constant; Breakthroughs in Visual Perception and Primeval Black Holes
Dr. Naresh Trehan Forecasts AI's Revolutionizing Impact on Indian Healthcare
17 mins ago
Dr. Naresh Trehan Forecasts AI's Revolutionizing Impact on Indian Healthcare
Automotive Market Shakes Up: SUV Price Change and Street-Legal Race Cars
9 mins ago
Automotive Market Shakes Up: SUV Price Change and Street-Legal Race Cars
Week in Tech: AI Innovations Steal the Show at CES 2024 and Beyond
12 mins ago
Week in Tech: AI Innovations Steal the Show at CES 2024 and Beyond
Unraveling the Multistage Birth Story of an Underwater Superstructure
12 mins ago
Unraveling the Multistage Birth Story of an Underwater Superstructure
Latest Headlines
World News
BLV Tennis: Australia's Fastest Growing Blind Sport
2 mins
BLV Tennis: Australia's Fastest Growing Blind Sport
Florida Gators Triumph Over Arkansas Razorbacks with Decisive 90-68 Win
2 mins
Florida Gators Triumph Over Arkansas Razorbacks with Decisive 90-68 Win
World Economic Forum 2024: Navigating Global Challenges Amidst a Shifting Landscape
5 mins
World Economic Forum 2024: Navigating Global Challenges Amidst a Shifting Landscape
Transforming Healthcare: The Rising Benefits of Home Hospital Care
6 mins
Transforming Healthcare: The Rising Benefits of Home Hospital Care
Historic Win for Taiwan's Democratic Progressive Party Unsettles Beijing
9 mins
Historic Win for Taiwan's Democratic Progressive Party Unsettles Beijing
2024 Iowa Caucuses: A Defining Moment in the Republican Presidential Primary
9 mins
2024 Iowa Caucuses: A Defining Moment in the Republican Presidential Primary
Trump Criticizes Political Newcomer Vivek Ramaswamy: A Tactical Shift Within The MAGA Movement
10 mins
Trump Criticizes Political Newcomer Vivek Ramaswamy: A Tactical Shift Within The MAGA Movement
Unusual Medical Case Reported: Man Diagnosed with Pubic Lice
11 mins
Unusual Medical Case Reported: Man Diagnosed with Pubic Lice
Legal Tangle: Contempt Ruling Against Wade Surfaces Amid Affair Allegations
12 mins
Legal Tangle: Contempt Ruling Against Wade Surfaces Amid Affair Allegations
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
2 hours
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
2 hours
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
2 hours
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
2 hours
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
5 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
8 hours
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
8 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
8 hours
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
9 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app