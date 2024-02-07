Knowles Integrates Preferred Listening Response Curve in JLab Epic Lab Edition Earbuds

Audio technology specialist Knowles has unveiled its innovative Preferred Listening Response Curve (PLRC), a groundbreaking feature now incorporated in the new JLab Epic Lab Edition earbuds. The PLRC is a product of rigorous research, involving blind listening data and an extensive analysis of 200 recordings from two decades of the Billboard Hot 100 chart. The findings revealed a general preference among listeners for a treble boost of 12 to 21 decibels at frequencies exceeding 10 kilohertz (kHz), although variations were observed based on the listener's age and hearing capabilities.

PLRC: Reshaping Audio Experience

The PLRC is not just a theoretical construct; it is an applied technology. Knowles has integrated this curve into its latest product offering, the JLab Epic Lab Edition earbuds. These earbuds are specifically designed to enhance treble frequencies, in alignment with the PLRC. As a result, users can expect a more refined and personalized audio experience.

Features of the JLab Epic Lab Edition Earbuds

Beyond the PLRC, the JLab Epic Lab Edition earbuds come with a plethora of features. They support Bluetooth 5.3, offering users the convenience of multi-device pairing and enhanced audio experience with Spatial Audio. The earbuds also come with a USB-C dongle, designed to reduce latency and ensure seamless audio playback. Additionally, they boast a hybrid dual-driver design, smart active noise cancelling, and Hi-Res audio capabilities, taking the listener's experience to the next level.

Availability and Pricing

The JLab Epic Lab Edition earbuds, adorned in a sleek black finish with visible JLab branding, are currently available on Amazon, priced at $199.99. The earbuds come packaged in a premium aluminum charging case, underscoring the brand's commitment to quality and style.