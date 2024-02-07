Know Labs to Host Webcast on Business Updates and Q1 2024 Results

Know Labs, Inc., a pioneering entity in non-invasive medical diagnostic technology, has publicized a forthcoming webcast slated for February 14, 2024. The aim of this virtual gathering is to discuss significant business updates and the first-quarter results of the fiscal year 2024, which concluded on December 31, 2023. Notably, the webcast will be open to media personnel and investors through the company's investor relations website. The platform will also permit the submission of queries to the management team during the event.
Non-Invasive Blood Glucose Monitoring Device in the Works
In the realm of medical innovation, Know Labs is pushing boundaries. The enterprise is diligently working on creating the first FDA-cleared non-invasive blood glucose monitoring device. The basis of this groundbreaking device is the company's patented and patent-pending spectroscopy technology. This advanced technology facilitates the identification and monitoring of analytes non-invasively, a process that traditionally necessitates lab-based tests.
Webcast and Replay Accessibility
In a move that ensures maximum reach, Know Labs will make a replay of the webcast available on their website. This ensures that those who are unable to attend the live webcast will not miss out on the crucial business updates and financial results discussed during the event.
Safe Harbor Statement and Future Projections
As part of their announcement, Know Labs included a safe harbor statement. This critical footnote warns investors about the forward-looking statements contained in the announcement. It points out that these projections are not solid guarantees of future performance and are subject to various risks and uncertainties. The company has made a point to remind investors that more comprehensive information about these risks can be found in their filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.