KLM's AI Model TRAYS Tackles Food Waste by Predicting Passenger No-Shows

In a significant move towards sustainability, Dutch airline KLM has deployed an artificial intelligence (AI) model, TRAYS, to manage food waste by forecasting passenger no-shows. The AI model anticipates the number of passengers who will fail to board their flights, enabling the airline to adjust meal provisions in line with the predicted turnout.

AI Model TRAYS Reduces Food Waste

During a three-month trial, TRAYS was instrumental in reducing food waste by a staggering 63%, translating to approximately 2.5 meals saved per flight. This reduction was especially noteworthy on long-haul transcontinental routes. With the help of TRAYS, KLM has managed to save over 100,000 kg of meals annually, a testament to the power and precision of the AI model.

AI in Aviation: A Game-Changer

The implementation of AI in KLM's operations marks a watershed moment in the aviation industry. With the successful application of TRAYS, KLM has demonstrated AI's potential in addressing critical issues such as resource management and environmental concerns. The airline's initiative, Kickstart AI, is aimed at accelerating AI adoption in the Dutch business community, reflecting the growing recognition of AI's transformative potential in business operations.

KLM's Broader Strategy for AI Integration

However, KLM's AI initiatives extend beyond managing food waste. As stated by CEO Marjan Rintel, the airline is exploring AI applications in various sectors, including smarter aircraft maintenance and providing personalized travel tips for customers. This broader strategy of AI integration underscores KLM's commitment to enhancing flight operations and sustainability through investment in digital technology. While KLM has not yet specified the steps it will take if more passengers show up than TRAYS predicts, the trial's success undoubtedly highlights the potential of AI in revolutionizing aviation.