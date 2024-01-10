en English
Kitchen Revolution: AI and Automation Transform Home Cooking and Mixology

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 10, 2024 at 11:10 am EST
Kitchen Revolution: AI and Automation Transform Home Cooking and Mixology

The world of kitchen appliances is being transformed by the innovative use of artificial intelligence and automation. Tech startup, Chef AI, is leading this kitchen revolution with its latest creation – a revolutionary air fryer that operates with a ‘real one-touch’ system. This appliance uses artificial intelligence to identify the type of food being cooked, eradicating the need for users to manually adjust settings. According to Dean Khormaei, the CEO of Chef AI, the air fryer is designed to transform even the most inexperienced cooks into skilled chefs. The product is expected to hit the U.S. market by September, retailing at $250.

Bartesian Premier: The Art of Perfect Cocktails

Moving from the kitchen to the bar, Bartesian has introduced the Premier, a cocktail-mixing appliance that simplifies the process of crafting a perfect cocktail. The Premier can hold four types of spirits and offers users the choice of 60 recipes via a touchscreen interface. The appliance uses cocktail capsules to deliver a premium cocktail in seconds. Priced at $369, the Premier is set to be available later this year.

iGulu: Home Brewing Made Easy

For beer enthusiasts, iGulu has unveiled an automated brewing machine that allows users to brew their own beer at home. By adding a pre-mixed recipe and water to the machine and scanning the accompanying sticker, users can create a gallon of beer, such as pale ale, amber lager, or wheat beer, within nine to thirteen days. This innovative product is the latest in a line of appliances that are making gourmet experiences accessible to all.

In summary, these innovative kitchen and bar appliances, showcased at CES 2024, are reshaping the culinary landscape by making professional quality cooking and mixology accessible to all. With the combination of advanced technology and user-friendly interfaces, these appliances are set to revolutionize home cooking and entertaining.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

