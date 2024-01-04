en English
Kingspan Insulated Panels Revolutionizes Factory Audits with IoT System

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 7:42 pm EST
Kingspan Insulated Panels (KIP), the Flintshire-based manufacturer, has taken a significant step forward in the realm of industrial automation and efficiency. In a collaborative initiative with Amazon Web Services (AWS) and AWS Partner Storm Reply, KIP has deployed a new Internet of Things (IoT) system across its 50 global factories. This groundbreaking move has drastically reduced audit times, changing the game from a span of weeks to a mere matter of minutes.

Bridging the Gap with IoT

Historically, KIP’s audit process involved a jumble of control and data collection systems. This disjointed approach resulted in limited visibility, production downtime, and a higher rate of rejected products. However, the new solution, aptly named ‘IoT in a box,’ leverages AWS IoT SiteWise and AWS IoT Core to provide standardized data and values. These can be analyzed more effectively by central systems, paving the way for streamlined operations.

Managing Data at Scale

What sets ‘IoT in a box’ apart is its service-oriented nature. The system offers data visualizations, remote monitoring, and seamless integration with other applications. As of now, KIP is processing an impressive 1.5 TB of data monthly—a figure expected to surge as the IoT solution is rolled out to more factories. KIP’s factories are not just data-driven; they are data powerhouses.

Benefits of the New IoT System

Thanks to AWS IoT SiteWise Edge, KIP can now run applications at the edge of the network, even in harsh manufacturing environments. This capability paves the way for on-premises collection, organization, processing, and monitoring of data. The results? Improved quality control, reduced customer returns and warranty costs, and increased factory efficiency, all without escalating operating costs.

Moreover, the ‘IoT in a box’ solution is scalable and aids in predictive maintenance. It also promotes sustainable practices, with Amazon QuickSight offering analytics through interactive dashboards and reports. The solution accelerates the setup of new factories by shipping it alongside modular production lines, facilitating faster factory launches and a more efficient production ecosystem.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

