Kimberly-Clark Wins NextGen Supply Chain Visionary Award for Digital Transformation

Kimberly-Clark, a leading manufacturer of paper-based personal products, has been honored with the NextGen Supply Chain Visionary Award for its impactful digital transformation, specifically highlighting its innovative logistics tool, EARL. Scott DeGroot, the company's vice president of global logistics, played a pivotal role in this achievement, showcasing the initiative at the NextGen Conference in an interview with SCMR Editorial Advisor Bob Trebilcock.

Challenges and the Path to Normalization

Following the pandemic, supply chains worldwide faced unprecedented challenges, but Kimberly-Clark's journey towards normalization has been noteworthy. The company successfully navigated through the unpredictable spikes in consumer demand, thanks to strategic planning and the implementation of new technologies. With the consumer behavior stabilizing, Kimberly-Clark seized this 'reset moment' to scrutinize its supply chain processes for opportunities to enhance efficiency and profitability.

Innovative Solutions: EARL's Role

The introduction of EARL, a logistics tool developed in partnership with ProvisionAI, aimed to tackle the issue of 'order bunching' and optimize transportation planning. By analyzing shipment volume and available capacity, EARL helps in evenly distributing orders throughout the week, thus preventing unexpected accumulations. This not only reduces freight costs but also ensures smoother operations in distribution centers. DeGroot highlighted the complexity of managing thousands of orders and the necessity of a tool capable of making informed recommendations to improve logistics.

Impact and Future Prospects

The deployment of EARL across Kimberly-Clark's North American network has led to significant savings in freight costs, amounting to several million dollars annually. This success story underscores the potential of digital tools and artificial intelligence in revolutionizing supply chain management. Looking ahead, Kimberly-Clark is exploring opportunities to apply this technology to other facets of its operations, including inbound shipments and manufacturing processes. This visionary approach not only brings about immediate benefits but also sets a new standard for the industry in leveraging technology for supply chain optimization.