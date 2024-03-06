Kick Bastards 2.0 Update Unleashes New Levels and Spider-Person Mode for PC Gamers

Something Something Games has just rolled out the highly anticipated 2.0 update for their fast-paced action platformer, Kick Bastards, introducing 15 new levels and an innovative 'Spider-person' mode. Available now for PC, this update not only expands the game's universe but also enhances player movement mechanics, enriches the storyline, and refines the overall gameplay experience.
What's New in 2.0?
The 2.0 update marks a significant expansion for Kick Bastards, offering players an array of new levels designed to challenge even the most skilled speedrunners. The addition of the 'Spider-person' mode adds a fresh layer of complexity and fun, allowing gamers to swing through levels with unprecedented agility. This mode encourages players to rethink their strategies and discover new paths to overcome obstacles.
Enhanced Gameplay and Storyline
Beyond new levels and modes, the 2.0 update brings substantial improvements to the game's core mechanics. Movement has been made smoother, providing a more intuitive and responsive experience for players. The enhancements to the game's storyline and levels contribute to a more immersive and engaging playthrough, ensuring that both new and returning players will find something to enjoy.
Looking Forward
With the release of the 2.0 update, Something Something Games has set a new standard for Kick Bastards, promising a richer and more dynamic gaming experience. As players dive into the new content, the community eagerly anticipates how these changes will shape the future of speedrunning and parkour in the game. The update is a testament to the developers' commitment to their audience, hinting at more exciting developments to come.