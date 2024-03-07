Kia Seltos Powers Ahead with 65% Share in India's Connected Car Sales Milestone

Kia India has marked a significant achievement by surpassing 400,000 sales in its connected cars segment, with the Seltos leading the charge. This accomplishment not only highlights the growing demand for technology-enabled vehicles in India but also positions Kia as a frontrunner in the connected car space. Myung-sik Sohn, Kia India's Chief Sales and Business Officer, attributes this success to the company's focus on design and technology, which resonates with the modern consumer's desire for cars that integrate seamlessly with their digital lifestyle.

Growth Trajectory and Market Impact

Kia's connected car variants account for over 44% of the company's total domestic dispatches, showcasing a strong consumer preference for advanced technology features in vehicles. This segment is experiencing a robust Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 30.9%, significantly outperforming the global growth forecast of 18% by 2032. Such impressive figures underline the increasing importance of connected car technologies in the automotive market, which includes features like Hinglish voice commands and remote controls for windows, engine, and air conditioning.

Customer Preferences and Popular Features

The Seltos emerges as the primary driver behind Kia's connected car sales in India, with a remarkable 65% share. Analysis reveals that 57% of all Seltos units sold are equipped with connected car features, indicating a clear consumer preference for such models. Following the Seltos, the Carens and Sonet also show significant customer interest in connected variants. Kia continues to innovate in this space, with recent updates to the Sonet and a comprehensive facelift for the Seltos, ensuring that customers have access to the latest technology and design enhancements.

Looking Forward: The Future of Connected Cars

Kia's achievements in the connected car segment are a testament to the evolving relationship between cars and technology. As consumers increasingly seek vehicles that offer not just mobility but also advanced technological integration, the demand for connected cars is set to rise. Kia India's success story with the Seltos, Sonet, and Carens offers a glimpse into the future of the automotive industry, where connected features could become standard, driving further innovation and competition among manufacturers.