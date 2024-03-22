Kia Recalls 48,232 EV6 Hybrids Over Crash Risk: Full Details and Model Check

Kia Motors has initiated a recall of 48,232 EV6 hybrid vehicles spanning the 2022-2024 model years, citing an increased crash risk due to potential loss of driving power. The recall, reported to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) on March 14, is attributed to issues with the Integrated Charging Control Unit (ICCU) that may damage and halt the charging of the cars' 12-volt battery. This malfunction can lead to a reduction in motive power, ultimately resulting in a total loss of drive power.

Scope and Severity of the Issue

The recall specifically targets certain EV6 hybrid models, with the problem rooted in the ICCU. This unit is crucial for charging the vehicle's battery, and if it becomes damaged, it can stop charging the 12-volt battery. This can lead to the battery discharging while the vehicle is in motion, progressively reducing the car's motive power and raising the risk of a crash. Owners of the affected vehicles will receive recall letters, advising them to visit a Kia dealership for a free inspection and necessary replacements or updates to the ICCU and its fuse, along with a software update.

Warning Signs and Owner Instructions

According to Kia, vehicles experiencing issues with the ICCU may emit audible warning chimes, accompanied by one or more warning signals on the dashboard. Owners observing such signs should immediately contact the Kia Customer Care Center or their nearest Kia dealer for assistance. Kia's customer service hotline, 1-800-333-4542, and Kia's recall number, SC302, are available for owners seeking further information or assistance.

Broader Context and Consumer Resources

This recall is part of a larger issue affecting over 147,000 electric vehicles from Hyundai and Kia due to potential charging unit damage. Hyundai is also recalling more than 98,000 vehicles for similar reasons. Vehicle owners are encouraged to check the USA TODAY's automotive recall database or the NHTSA's database using their car's vehicle identification number (VIN) for up-to-date recall information and to ensure their vehicle's safety and compliance.

As the automotive industry continues to evolve with the introduction of more electric and hybrid vehicles, manufacturers like Kia are taking proactive steps to address and rectify potential safety issues. This recall highlights the importance of ongoing monitoring and maintenance to ensure the safety of all road users. Owners of the affected EV6 models are urged to take immediate action to prevent any potential issues and ensure their vehicles are operating safely and efficiently.