Kia Recalls 2,872 Telluride Vehicles Due to Engine Valve Spring Issues and Fire Hazard

In an urgent announcement, Kia America is recalling 2,872 Telluride vehicles from the 2024 model year due to engine valve spring issues that may result in a sudden loss of power and potentially create a fire hazard. The recall affects vehicles manufactured between October 1, 2023, and December 6, 2023.

Engine Valve Spring Fatigue Cracking: A Hidden Danger

The recall stems from a critical issue with the engine valve springs, which can develop fatigue cracking during manufacture. If a valve spring breaks, it can lead to a loss of power, engine damage, or even a hole in the engine block.

Owners may notice unusual engine noises, check engine lights, or the engine running roughly as indicators of a problem. To prevent further complications, Kia America has issued a recall to address the issue and ensure the safety of their customers.

A Broader Recall: More Than 3.3 Million Vehicles Affected

This recall is part of a larger 'park outside' recall that encompasses more than 3.3 million vehicles due to fire risks. In addition to the Telluride recall, certain 2020-2022 Telluride vehicles equipped with a Genuine Kia 4-pin tow hitch harness are also at risk.

The danger lies in debris and moisture accumulation on the tow hitch harness module printed circuit board (PCB), which can cause an electrical short and potentially lead to a fire. Owners are advised to park their vehicles outside and away from structures until the recall repair is complete.

Kia's Commitment to Safety and Customer Satisfaction

Kia America is taking the necessary steps to rectify the situation, offering free replacements of the engine sub-assembly for affected Telluride models. Additionally, they will reimburse owners who have already paid for related repairs.

Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed on October 14, 2022. Concerned customers can contact Kia America's customer service at 1-800-333-4542 or visit the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration website to check if their vehicle is included in the recall.

As Kia America works diligently to address these critical issues, customers can rest assured that their safety and satisfaction remain the company's top priorities.

In the ever-evolving landscape of automotive technology and manufacturing, recalls serve as crucial reminders of the importance of vigilance and accountability. By promptly addressing these concerns, Kia America demonstrates its commitment to upholding the highest standards of safety and quality for its customers.