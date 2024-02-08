KfW IPEX-Bank Backs AT&S with €45M Loan to Boost Europe's Digital Sovereignty

In a significant move towards bolstering Europe's digital sovereignty, KfW IPEX-Bank has granted a EUR 45 million loan to Austrian semiconductor manufacturer AT&S. This strategic financing will fuel the company's research and development activities at its headquarters in Leoben, Austria, and contribute to the European Community's ambitious goal of increasing its global market share in semiconductor production to 20% by 2030.

Empowering Europe's Digital Sovereignty

As the world becomes increasingly interconnected, the demand for advanced semiconductor technology has never been greater. Recognizing this trend, the European Community has set an ambitious target to boost its global market share in semiconductor production to 20% by 2030. To achieve this, significant private capital and promotional funds are required.

KfW IPEX-Bank's EUR 45 million loan to AT&S represents a crucial step in this direction. The financing will support the research and development of innovative interconnect technologies, enabling AT&S to expand its product portfolio and maintain its competitive edge in the rapidly evolving semiconductor industry.

AT&S: A Pioneer in the Semiconductor Landscape

Founded in 1990, AT&S has established itself as a leading manufacturer of high-quality IC substrates and printed circuit boards. The company specializes in developing cutting-edge interconnect technologies for the chip industry, with products that are utilized in high-performance computing, servers, AI, and 5G base stations.

AT&S's commitment to innovation and excellence has earned it a prestigious clientele, including top smartphone manufacturers and semiconductor industry leaders such as AMD. With a global presence spanning Austria, India, China, Korea, and a new high-end production facility in Malaysia, the company currently employs over 14,000 people.

Forging Strong Partnerships for a Digital Future

The collaboration between KfW IPEX-Bank and AT&S underscores the importance of strong partnerships in driving technological advancements and securing Europe's digital future. Dr. Velibor Marjanovic from KfW IPEX-Bank expressed his pride in supporting Europe's digital sovereignty and innovation, while AT&S CEO Andreas Gerstenmayer emphasized the crucial role of such partnerships in facilitating the development and investment in new technologies and locations.

As Europe continues its march towards digital sovereignty, the strategic partnership between KfW IPEX-Bank and AT&S serves as a beacon of hope and a testament to the power of collaboration in shaping a brighter, more connected future.

With this EUR 45 million loan, KfW IPEX-Bank and AT&S are not only investing in groundbreaking research and development but also in Europe's digital future. As the world becomes increasingly interconnected, the demand for advanced semiconductor technology will only continue to grow. By supporting companies like AT&S, Europe can secure its position at the forefront of the global semiconductor industry and ensure its digital sovereignty for generations to come.