KEZAD Welcomes GBI: Middle East's First Biodegradable Polymer Producer

In a significant move toward a sustainable future, Khalifa Economic Zones Abu Dhabi (KEZAD Group), a renowned operator of integrated economic zones, has welcomed Gulf Biopolymers Industries Ltd (GBI) to its thriving business community. GBI is primed to be the first company in the Middle East to manufacture biomass-based, recyclable, and biodegradable polymers. This aligns seamlessly with KEZAD's vision of nurturing eco-friendly and technologically advanced business environments.

GBI's Innovative Facility

GBI's new facility, spread over 135,000 square meters within KEZAD, is projected to have an annual production capacity of 30,000 million tonnes. This enormous capacity is dedicated exclusively to the production of Poly Lactic Acid (PLA), a biodegradable material derived from renewable resources. This initiative is a significant stride in addressing the worldwide demand for sustainable products and will bolster research and development in the field of biodegradable polymers.

Leaders' Views: A Catalyst for Growth and Sustainability

Mohamed Al Khadar Al Ahmed, the CEO of KEZAD Group, accentuated the strategic importance of GBI's facility, terming it as a catalyst for both economic growth and environmental sustainability. Al Ahmed expressed optimism for the potential of attracting similar industries to KEZAD, thereby creating a hub of innovation and synergy in business.

On the other hand, Harald Kroll, the CEO of Gulf Biopolymers Industries, demonstrated a sense of pride in establishing the first biopolymer plant in the MENA region. Kroll emphasized that this monumental step marks a critical shift towards reducing the reliance on fossil-based plastics and promoting PLA polymers instead.

Driving Decarbonization and Supporting the Circular Economy

Through their collaboration, KEZAD and GBI aspire to contribute significantly to decarbonization efforts, support the circular economy, and work diligently towards a future with lesser pollution. GBI's establishment in KEZAD is cemented by a 50-year lease agreement; the company plans to take full advantage of the zone's strategic location, superior infrastructure, and supportive ecosystem to drive growth and innovation.