Keysource Secures Major Contract with HM Treasury to Enhance OSCAR II's Operation and Security

In a significant move that underscores the evolving landscape of governmental digital infrastructure, Keysource, a global leader in datacentre and critical environment solutions, has been awarded a three-year contract with His Majesty’s Treasury (HMT). This collaboration is set to transform the operational backbone of the UK government’s financial monitoring system, OSCAR II, enhancing its performance, security, and resilience on the Amazon Web Services (AWS) platform.

Forging a Digital Backbone

The heart of this partnership lies in the comprehensive management services Keysource will provide for OSCAR II, the Treasury’s advanced cross-government public spending database. With public sector budgets under increasing scrutiny, OSCAR II’s role in analyzing and recording government department expenditures is more critical than ever. From November 2023, Keysource will embark on a mission to ensure the AWS environment’s resiliency, performance, and security. This includes conducting IT security-focused vulnerability management audits and establishing a solid backup and disaster recovery protocol, thereby safeguarding the system against potential cyber threats and ensuring uninterrupted service.

A Partnership Rooted in Innovation and Service Excellence

Keysource’s appointment to manage the AWS environment of OSCAR II is not just about maintaining the status quo. Both parties have expressed a commitment to continuous service improvement and innovation. This involves providing service desk capabilities, offering user support and service management, and acting as a singular contact point for all OSCAR II users and suppliers. The aim is to create a seamless experience for users, ensuring that the system is not only secure but also user-friendly and efficiently managed. This partnership reflects a shared vision for leveraging technology to enhance governmental operations, a testament to Keysource’s reliability and expertise in the public sector, underscored by its track record of securing 14 public sector contracts since 2015, with a total value of £2.8 million.