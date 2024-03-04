Keysource Joins YPO Framework, Boosting Public Sector Data Centre Solutions

Keysource, a leading provider of data centre design and build services, has recently been appointed to the YPO Framework, marking a significant step forward in public sector data centre procurement. This partnership not only streamlines the acquisition process for public organizations but also grants them direct access to Keysource's comprehensive portfolio of services, including maintenance, support, and colocation. The announcement underscores the expanding relationship between Keysource and the public sector, promising enhanced efficiency and innovation in data centre management.

Comprehensive Portfolio and Strategic Partnership

The YPO framework aims to simplify the often complex procurement process for public sector entities, offering a streamlined pathway to a wide array of data centre solutions. From cloud services to complete data centre management and transformation solutions, the framework is designed to meet the diverse needs of public organizations. Keysource's inclusion in this framework allows it to offer its vast range of services, spanning consultancy, delivery, and ongoing management, directly to these entities. YPO, known for its procurement expertise, thus facilitates a more efficient and effective approach to managing public sector data centres.

Experience and Success in the Public Sector

Keysource brings to the table years of experience and a track record of success in delivering data centre solutions to the public sector. Its client roster boasts high-profile names such as HM Treasury and the Metropolitan Police, showcasing the company's capability to meet the stringent requirements of public sector projects. Jon Healy, Chief Operating Officer at Keysource, emphasized the company's proven success and the opportunities the YPO framework presents for expanding their services within the public sector. This partnership represents not just a business opportunity for Keysource but a commitment to supporting the critical infrastructure of public services.

A Future of Collaborative Innovation

Joining the YPO framework is more than a business development for Keysource; it signifies a deeper commitment to a collaborative partnership with public sector data centres. This move is poised to foster innovation and efficiency, catering to the evolving needs of the public sector in a rapidly changing digital landscape. The collaboration between Keysource and YPO is expected to set new standards in data centre solutions for public organizations, ensuring they have access to cutting-edge technology and expert support. This strategic partnership is a testament to the shared vision of both entities for a more connected and efficient public sector.

The partnership between Keysource and YPO is a significant milestone in the journey towards more efficient and innovative public sector data centres. It reflects a shared commitment to excellence and a forward-thinking approach to public sector challenges. As this collaboration unfolds, it promises to bring about transformative changes, offering public sector organizations the tools and expertise necessary to navigate the complexities of the digital age. This strategic alliance is not just about meeting the current needs of the public sector but about anticipating and shaping the future of public sector data management.