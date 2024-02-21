Keysight Technologies' RFPro Gains Intel Foundry Certification for Next-Gen RFIC Design

Imagine a world where your smartphone, with its myriad of applications, operates with an unprecedented level of efficiency, all thanks to a microchip smaller than a postage stamp. This isn't a glimpse into a distant future but a reality being sculpted today, as Keysight Technologies, Inc. announces a significant leap in radio frequency integrated circuit (RFIC) design. The company's RFPro electromagnetic simulation software, a cornerstone of the Advanced Design System (ADS) suite, has recently been certified by Intel Foundry for use with Intel's 18A process technology. This partnership is set to revolutionize the way RF circuits are designed, bringing us closer to the next frontier in telecommunications technology.

Empowering RFIC Design Teams

The certification of RFPro by Intel Foundry is more than just a badge of approval; it's a key that unlocks new potentials in RFIC design. For design teams, this means accessing a suite of tools specifically tailored for Intel's cutting-edge 18A circuit and physical designs. The Advanced Design System (ADS) suite, with RFPro at its heart, offers unparalleled electromagnetic simulation capabilities. This integration is crucial for achieving first-pass success in design projects, a milestone that has eluded many due to the intricate nature of RFIC designs. By enabling interactive EM-circuit co-simulations within ADS, Cadence Virtuoso, and Synopsys Custom Compiler environments, RFPro is poised to significantly reduce the time and resources spent on design and analysis.

Accelerating Design and Innovation

One of the standout features of RFPro's certification is its contribution to streamlining the design process. Traditionally, RFIC design required a separate, often cumbersome, analysis step after the initial layout. However, with RFPro's integration into the ADS suite, designers can now perform tuning and optimization directly during the layout phase. This shift not only accelerates simulation times but also shortens the overall design cycle, enabling quicker turnarounds for new technologies and products. The capacity to conduct EM-circuit co-simulations interactively further enhances the accuracy of designs, ensuring that the final product meets or exceeds performance expectations.

A Future Powered by Advanced RF Technologies

The certification of RFPro for Intel's 18A process technology marks a significant milestone in the evolution of RFIC design. As we stand on the brink of a new era in telecommunications, powered by 5G and beyond, the importance of efficient and effective RFIC design cannot be overstated. The collaboration between Keysight Technologies and Intel Foundry not only underscores the commitment of both companies to advancing technological innovation but also promises to deliver the foundational elements necessary for the next generation of wireless communication devices. With RFPro leading the charge, the future of RFIC design looks brighter than ever, promising enhancements in everything from smartphones to satellite communications, all powered by the tiny yet powerful circuits at the heart of these technologies.