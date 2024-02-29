Keyless Raises $6M, Shines as Biometric ID Luminary, Revolutionizes User Privacy

Keyless, a leading figure in the biometric identity sector, has recently secured $6 million in funding, marking a significant milestone in its journey towards revolutionizing user privacy and authentication processes. Co-founder and COO, Fabian Eberle, sheds light on the innovative approach that has positioned Keyless as a trusted name in the industry, emphasizing user privacy, lifecycle authentication, and a focus on high-privacy sectors.

Revolutionizing Biometric Authentication

Keyless stands out by encrypting user biometric data before it leaves the device, ensuring personal identifiers are not compromised. This groundbreaking method provides a dual-layer of authentication, combining zero-knowledge proofs with biometric checks, across all user interactions. Keyless's unique approach caters specifically to industries requiring stringent security and privacy measures, bolstered by prestigious certifications such as ISO27001, FIDO2, and FIDO Biometrics.

Addressing Modern Security Challenges

With the rise of device-specific passkeys, Keyless addresses the critical gap in verifying true user identity. Their platform offers a comprehensive solution for the entire identity lifecycle, including account recovery, ensuring consistent and secure authentication. By delivering a device-agnostic, biometric-based authentication system, Keyless guarantees digital identity integrity, making it an ideal solution in the evolving landscape of digital security.

Flexible, Customer-Centric Deployment

Understanding the diverse needs of its clients, Keyless offers a range of deployment options, including hybrid, cloud-native, and on-premise solutions. This flexibility, combined with easy integration and significant business value like reduced account recovery costs and improved user experience, helps clients overcome common digitization challenges. Keyless's technology also meets global data protection standards, facilitating compliance and executive buy-in.