Kerala Technology Expo 2024: Innovating Kozhikode's Future, Unveiled by Minister Riyas

Minister for Tourism and Public Works, P. A. Mohamed Riyas, unveiled the inaugural Kerala Technology Expo (KTX) 2024 at Calicut Trade Centre, marking a significant milestone in Kozhikode's journey towards becoming a technological hub. The three-day event, organized under the Calicut Innovation and Technology Initiative (CITI), brought together over 3,000 attendees, showcasing groundbreaking technologies and fostering discussions on the future of innovation.

Advertisment

Transforming Kozhikode into a Technological Destination

In his opening remarks, Mr. Riyas highlighted the State government's commitment to investing ₹1,200 crore in innovative tourism and technology projects in Kozhikode, aiming to transform the city into a prime destination by 2030. He envisioned KTX as an annual event that would enhance the city's tech ecosystem, providing a platform for showcasing local innovations and attracting global talent.

Spotlight on Digital Innovation and Growth

Advertisment

The first day of the expo featured discussions on various technological advancements, including digital transformation, the role of creative technologies in immersive experiences, and the impact of digital payments and 3D printing on the industry. Ajayan K. Anat, chairman of CITI, emphasized Kozhikode's potential as both an investment destination and an innovation hub. The expo, with its 121 stalls representing 142 companies, highlighted sectors such as robotics, artificial intelligence, the metaverse, and virtual reality, illustrating the city's diverse technological landscape.

From Spice Trade to Tech Triumph

The release of the CITI brochure, 'From the Spice Trade to Tech Triumph', underscored the evolution of Kozhikode from a historical trading center to a burgeoning tech powerhouse. This document, alongside the diverse range of exhibitors and the enthusiastic participation of attendees, symbolized the city's ambition and readiness to embrace technological advancement and innovation.

As the Kerala Technology Expo 2024 concluded, it left a lasting impression of Kozhikode's potential to become a leading technology destination. The event not only showcased the latest innovations but also set the stage for future developments, promising a bright future for the city in the realms of technology and innovation.