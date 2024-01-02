Kerala Government to Position Kochi as India’s AI Hub

Outlined as a beacon of technological advancement, Kochi is set to become the nexus of AI-assisted technology in India, thanks to the proactive steps taken by the Kerala government. The planned hosting of a global artificial intelligence summit in Kochi in mid-2024 underscores this vision. The summit, projected to draw participation from leading technology companies like Boeing, forms part of a wider strategy to foster reverse migration and employment growth in the IT sector.

IBM India Anchors in Kochi

In a significant development, IBM India has decided to establish its major AI centre in Kochi. The decision followed productive talks between Industry Minister P Rajeev, the department’s principal secretary Suman Billa, and IBM India’s senior vice president Dinesh Nirmal. The in-principle agreement has paved the way for IBM to anchor its hub in the city, further solidifying Kochi’s position as an emerging AI hub within the nation.

Kerala Government’s Comprehensive Collaboration

Working towards this goal, the Kerala government’s collaboration has roped in various players such as the IT Parks, Kerala Startup Mission, Digital University, and APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University. The Kerala State Industrial Development Corporation has presented plans to develop Kochi as the nation’s AI hub, demonstrating the state’s commitment to this ambitious vision.

Boosting Kerala’s Tech Ecosystem with Samsung

Adding a feather to Kerala’s tech ecosystem, there is also a consensus on Samsung launching a centre for semiconductors and chip design. This move is expected to further bolster Kerala’s technology infrastructure, contributing to the state’s overall growth and development.

With these strategic steps in place, Kochi is poised to transcend its traditional boundaries, embracing the future with open arms and becoming a beacon of AI-assisted technology in India. The city’s transformation is a testament to the vision and determination of the Kerala government and the collaborative efforts of all stakeholders involved.

