India

Kerala Government Launches K-SMART: A Leap Forward in E-Governance

By: Geeta Pillai
Published: December 31, 2023 at 12:53 pm EST
Kerala Government Launches K-SMART: A Leap Forward in E-Governance

In a significant stride towards enhancing digital governance, the Kerala government is set to launch K-SMART (Kerala’s Single Mobile Application for Residents’ Transaction), a robust e-governance initiative designed to streamline citizen access to a wide range of government services. This unified portal and mobile application, scheduled to commence operations from January 1, 2024, will replace multiple existing software systems, making it easier for the public to avail services such as obtaining certificates, paying property taxes, acquiring building permits, and applying for business licenses.

Unveiling K-SMART

Chief Minister of Kerala, Pinarayi Vijayan, is poised to inaugurate this landmark project in Kochi. The rollout will initially encompass municipalities and municipal corporations, with subsequent expansion to gram panchayats. Developed by the Information Kerala Mission (IKM), K-SMART utilizes a suite of advanced technologies, integrating blockchain, AI, chatbots, machine learning, GIS, and IoT, to deliver a user-friendly and efficient platform for service delivery.

Revolutionizing Service Delivery

K-SMART promises to serve as a single point of interaction for Malayalis, providing a platform where they can track requests and complaints, make payments, and receive tamper-proof blockchain certificates. The inclusion of a ‘know your land’ feature, powered by GIS technology, will further expedite the building permit processes by offering crucial information on land restrictions. The project is set to kick-start with eight out of the total 35 modules being active from the start date, with the remainder to follow by April 1, 2024.

Building towards a Digital Future

This ambitious initiative marks a significant step towards transforming IKM into a world-class solutions provider. The development of K-SMART was achieved using project management tools within a 100 working days timeframe, underscoring the government’s commitment to fast-track digital transformation. The launch of K-SMART is a testament to Kerala’s dedication to harnessing technology for effective governance, setting a promising precedent for other states to emulate.

India Tech
Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

