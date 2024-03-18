Kenyan Creators to Monetize Content on Facebook, Instagram by June: Meta and Ruto Collaborate

Marking a significant milestone in the digital content creation landscape of Kenya, Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, has announced a new monetization strategy set to launch by June. This initiative, unveiled in a high-profile meeting at State House, underscores a collaborative effort between the Kenyan government and Meta, aiming to empower local creators financially.

Revolutionizing Content Monetization

In a groundbreaking announcement, Moon Baz, Meta's head of global partnerships for Africa, the Middle East, and Turkey, detailed the introduction of instream ads on Facebook. This development promises a new revenue stream for Kenyan content creators, enabling them to earn from image and video ads displayed before, during, or after their content. Furthermore, Meta plans to extend monetization opportunities across Facebook Stories, Instagram subs, and IG gifts, broadening the avenues for creators to generate income from their digital efforts.

Eligibility and Preliminary Details

To qualify for this monetization program, Kenyan creators are required to meet a set of criteria, including a minimum of 5,000 followers, an age limit of over 18 years, possession of at least five active videos on their Facebook pages, and an accumulation of 60,000 minutes of video views over the past 60 days. This strategic move is not only a win for the creators but also aligns with President William Ruto's bottom-up economic transformation agenda, fostering a supportive environment for entrepreneurial growth and digital innovation.

Strengthening Kenya's Digital Economy

President Ruto's enthusiastic endorsement of this initiative reflects his commitment to leveraging digital platforms for economic growth. By including M-Pesa as a payment option, Meta ensures that a broader range of creators can access the monetization program, thereby enhancing inclusivity. This collaboration between the Kenyan government and Meta signifies a pivotal step towards nurturing the country's burgeoning digital economy, providing a platform for creative minds to thrive and contribute to national development.

As Kenya stands on the brink of a digital revolution, the partnership between Meta and the Kenyan government heralds a new era for content creators. This initiative not only empowers creators with financial independence but also underscores the importance of digital platforms in fostering economic growth and innovation. With the impending rollout of monetization features, the future looks bright for Kenyan creators, poised to transform their creativity into tangible benefits.