Keeping Your Windows 11/10 Device Drivers Updated: A Comprehensive Guide

Windows 11 and 10 users, take note: keeping your device drivers updated is crucial for optimal system performance, stability, and security. This article guides you through the process of checking driver version and updating drivers, ensuring your computer runs at its best.
Understanding Device Drivers
Device drivers are essential software components that enable your operating system to interact with hardware devices. They translate the OS's commands into instructions that your hardware can understand, allowing for seamless communication between the two.
Regularly updating drivers can enhance system performance, stability, and security, as updates often include bug fixes, compatibility improvements, and new features. In some cases, updating drivers can even breathe new life into aging hardware.
Checking Driver Version in Windows 11/10
There are two primary methods for checking your driver version in Windows 11 and 10: using Device Manager or PowerShell.
Method 1: Using Device Manager
To check your driver version via Device Manager, follow these steps:
- Press the Windows key + X and select "Device Manager" from the menu.
- Expand the category of the device you want to check (e.g., "Display adapters" for graphics drivers).
- Right-click on the device and select "Properties."
- Navigate to the "Driver" tab and view the driver version information.
Method 2: Using PowerShell
To check your driver version using PowerShell, follow these steps:
- Press the Windows key + X and select "Windows Terminal (Admin)" or "PowerShell (Admin)" from the menu.
- In the PowerShell window, type the following command and press Enter: Get-WmiObject -Query "SELECT * FROM Win32_PnPSignedDriver WHERE DeviceName='device name'"
- Replace "device name" with the name of the device you want to check (e.g., "NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080").
- Locate the "DriverVersion" field in the output to view the driver version information.
Updating Device Drivers
There are multiple ways to update drivers in Windows 11 and 10, including using Windows Update, visiting manufacturer websites, or utilizing driver updater tools.
Method 1: Windows Update
To update your drivers via Windows Update, follow these steps:
- Press the Windows key + I to open Settings.
- Select "Windows Update" from the left-hand menu.
- Click "Check for updates" and install any available updates.
Method 2: Manufacturer Websites
Alternatively, you can download and install the latest drivers directly from the device manufacturer's website. This method often provides access to the most up-to-date drivers and additional features not available through Windows Update.
Method 3: Driver Updater Tools
Driver updater tools can automatically scan your system for outdated drivers and install the latest versions with just a few clicks. Some popular driver updater tools include Driver Booster, Driver Easy, and IObit Driver Booster.
Additional Tips
Here are some additional tips for managing device drivers in Windows 11 and 10:
- Disabling automatic driver installation: If you prefer to manually update drivers, you can disable automatic driver installation by following these steps: Press the Windows key + X, select "Device Manager," right-click on a device, select "Properties," navigate to the "Driver" tab, and click "Disable automatic driver updates."
- Importance of driver backups: Before updating drivers, it's essential to create a backup of your current drivers. This precaution allows you to restore the previous driver version if the update causes issues.
- Graphics driver updates: Graphics drivers are particularly important to keep up-to-date, as they can significantly impact gaming performance and system stability. Graphics card manufacturers like NVIDIA and AMD regularly release new drivers with performance enhancements, bug fixes, and compatibility updates for the latest games and applications.
- Downloading Nvidia drivers without GeForce Experience: If you prefer not to use NVIDIA's GeForce Experience software, you can download the latest drivers directly from the NVIDIA website. Visit the NVIDIA Driver Download Page, enter your graphics card information, and download the driver installer.
- Disabling Driver Signature Enforcement: In some cases, you may need to disable Driver Signature Enforcement to install unsigned drivers or older drivers that are not compatible with your version of Windows. To do this, follow these steps: Press the Windows key + I, select "Update & Security," click "Recovery" from the left-hand menu, click "Restart now" under "Advanced startup," click "Troubleshoot," click "Advanced options," click "Startup Settings," and click "Restart." Once your system restarts, press the key corresponding to "Disable driver signature enforcement" and press Enter.
By following these guidelines, you can ensure your Windows 11 or 10 system stays up-to-date and runs at its best. Staying on top of driver updates not only enhances performance and stability but also protects your system from potential security vulnerabilities.