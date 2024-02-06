Keen Games Unleashes First Major Patch for Enshrouded: Performance Boost and Bug Fixes

In a significant move towards enhancing user experience, Keen Games has rolled out the first major update for its popular cooperative survival RPG, Enshrouded. This update, labeled as Patch 1, is primarily aimed at boosting the game's performance and resolving a multitude of bugs that have been hindering the gameplay.

Addressing the Glitches

The Patch 1 update specifically tackles some critical issues. Prominent among these is a crash triggered on certain AMD GPUs due to shader compilation. This, coupled with other rare crashes, has been a major concern for many players. Keen Games has not only fixed these crashes but has also bolstered stability monitoring by incorporating more messages into the log file.

Enhanced Performance and Texture Quality

Apart from these fixes, the update also introduces performance improvements across various PC systems. While the developers have not outlined the specifics of these enhancements, they assure that these tweaks will result in a smoother gaming experience. Further, the update brings higher-quality textures for in-game objects, rectifying a bug that caused the game to load low-resolution textures. This is a significant step towards improving the visual appeal of the game.

Server and Gameplay Improvements

Enshrouded players who were previously unable to log into dedicated servers can now breathe a sigh of relief as this update resolves this issue. In addition, Patch 1 brings several bug fixes and gameplay tweaks, ensuring a more seamless and enjoyable gaming experience. Those interested in the specifics of these changes can refer to the full patch notes.

Launched on Steam Early Access in January, Enshrouded has already sold over one million copies. It has won acclaim for its voxel-based building mechanic and custom 'Holistic Engine.' The new patch will automatically download via the Steam client upon its next launch. This update reaffirms Keen Games' commitment to enhancing the player experience and sets the stage for future improvements.