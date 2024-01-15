Kazakhstan’s Leap Towards Digital Autonomy: The Launch of Qosyl

Amidst the digital transformations sweeping across nations, the Ministry of Digital Development, Innovation and Aerospace Industry in Astana, in alliance with National Information Technologies company, has unfurled the Qosyl project—an indigenous platform for online video meetings. This domestic product, now serving as the backbone for video conferencing among central government agencies, stands as a testament to Kazakhstan’s quest for digital autonomy and self-reliance.

Independence from Foreign Technologies

With its inception rooted in the challenging times of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, Qosyl was born out of the necessity for a secure, dependable, and self-sufficient online conferencing solution. The project aimed to eliminate dependence on foreign technologies and servers, fostering digital sovereignty in the public service sector.

Continuous Development and Improvement

Nurislan Issakov, the project manager of Qosyl, underlined the relentless development and enhancement of the product since its maiden release. The system has seen the addition of new functionalities and technological refinements, demonstrating the team’s commitment to delivering a robust and user-friendly platform.

Future Prospects

The Qosyl project, now operational in pilot mode, not only signifies a significant leap for Kazakhstan’s digital autonomy but also sets the stage for future advancements. The developers harbor plans to adapt the system for use in the educational sector, indicating a broader vision for the platform’s utility. Today, Qosyl stands as a beacon of technological self-reliance, demonstrating its capability to scale and develop without limitations.