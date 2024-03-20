Kazakhstan's IT Sector Booms, Hits $2.4 Billion in Services for 2023

ASTANA – The information technology (IT) industry in Kazakhstan witnessed a remarkable surge in 2023, with the volume of services provided in computer programming, consulting, and related areas reaching a milestone of 1.1 trillion tenge ($2.4 billion), according to a report by Finprom.kz on March 20. This represents a significant 41.1% increase from the previous year, highlighting the sector's robust growth and its pivotal role in the nation's economy.

Unprecedented Growth

The IT sector's impressive performance in 2023 is part of a continuing upward trend. In comparison, the year before saw a 54.8% increase in services, amounting to 777.2 billion tenge ($1.7 billion). Software development emerged as the powerhouse within the sector, contributing the largest volume of services at 599 billion tenge ($1.3 billion), a 60.3% jump from the prior year. This surge underscores the global demand for software solutions and Kazakhstan's growing prominence as a provider.

Diverse Contributions

Beyond software development, other segments within the IT sector also experienced significant growth. Consulting and practical services in IT notably increased 2.5-fold, reaching 79.2 billion tenge ($175.5 million). Consulting and software support services were not far behind, with an 86.7% growth, amounting to 72 billion tenge ($159.6 million). These figures reflect the sector's expanding capabilities and its ability to meet a wide array of technological needs, both domestically and internationally.

Looking Ahead

As Kazakhstan's IT sector continues to grow, its impact extends beyond the economy, influencing innovation, employment, and the digital transformation of the country. The sector's rapid expansion is a testament to the nation's commitment to becoming a regional tech hub. With ongoing investment in technology and education, Kazakhstan is poised to further cement its status in the global IT landscape, promising even greater achievements in the years to come.