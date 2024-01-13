en English
Business

Kazakhstan’s IT Sector: A Year of Robust Growth

author
By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: January 13, 2024 at 2:41 am EST
Kazakhstan’s IT Sector: A Year of Robust Growth

In an era marked by technological evolution, Kazakhstan’s programming, consulting, and related services sector has emerged as a testament to this relentless surge. Over the past seven years, the sector has chalked up significant growth, with the period from January to September 2023 marking a notable 43.5% increase. The value of these services rose to a staggering 734.5 billion tenge ($1.6 billion), underscoring the sector’s expanding influence on Kazakhstan’s economic landscape.

Reflecting on a Pattern of Growth

This uptick in growth does not stand in isolation. It mirrors the upward trend witnessed the previous year when the growth rate stood at an impressive 46.8%. By the end of 2022, the total value of services offered by the sector had risen to 772.2 billion tenge ($1.7 billion), a figure only marginally higher than the nine-month total for 2023. The sector’s buoyancy, therefore, is not a flash in the pan but indicative of a robust, sustained pattern of growth.

The Engine: Software Development

Fuelling this growth engine is software development, the sector’s major contributor. The year-on-year increase for this segment was a substantial 67.1%, translating to a value of 407.3 billion tenge ($893.6 million). This surge underscores the critical role of software development in the broader IT landscape and its contribution to the sector’s overall growth.

Other Contributors to Growth

While software development has led the charge, other areas have also registered significant growth. These include consulting and practical IT solutions, software support, and management of information and communication infrastructure for state electronic systems. Each of these areas has emerged as a crucial pillar, supporting the sector’s growth trajectory.

A Rewarding Sector

The IT sector’s growth story is not just about numbers. It also reflects in the substantial wage premium for IT professionals. As of the third quarter of 2023, the average monthly nominal wage in the sector was 816,400 tenge ($1,807.20). This figure is 2.3 times the national average, indicating the sector’s lucrative nature and the value it places on its professionals.

As Kazakhstan’s IT sector continues its upward march, it is reshaping the country’s economic narrative. The sector’s growth, fueled by various factors, is a testament to the country’s growing digital prowess and an indicator of its potential to emerge as a global IT powerhouse.

0
Business Kazakhstan Tech
author

Mahnoor Jehangir

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

