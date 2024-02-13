Kazakhstan's Digital Family Card Wins 2024 GovTech Prize for Inclusive Digital Transformation

Dubai, United Arab Emirates - 13th February 2024: The 2023 World Government Summit in Dubai witnessed a significant milestone as Kazakhstan's Digital Family Card project clinched the esteemed 2024 GovTech Prize in the 'Inclusive Digital Transformation' category.

Advertisment

Kazakhstan's Digital Leap Towards Inclusion

Developed in collaboration with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), Kazakhstan's Digital Family Card project has emerged as a beacon of digital transformation aimed at supporting vulnerable populations. The initiative streamlines the assessment process and delivers government support automatically, thereby optimizing the allocation of funds and social assistance.

The 2024 GovTech Prize: A Global Recognition

Advertisment

The GovTech Prize, an initiative managed by the Emirates Government Service Excellence Programme, encourages innovative solutions and explores new opportunities for enhancing humanity's future. The ninth edition of the GovTech Prize saw four projects from India, Kazakhstan, Ghana, and Indonesia emerging victorious.

A Melting Pot of Innovative Ideas

The winning projects, including iRASTE from India, Education Outcomes from Ghana, and Health Services Platform SatuSehat from Indonesia, address challenges in AI-Powered Government Services, Educational Services, and Healthcare Services, respectively. Kazakhstan's Digital Family Card project, having already incorporated information on over 6 million families, is a testament to the potential of digital transformation in creating a more inclusive society.

As the World Government Summit in Dubai concluded, the global community was left inspired by these trailblazing projects, each promising to shape a brighter, more inclusive, and efficient future.

Kazakhstan's Digital Family Card, a shining example of successful collaborative efforts between government and international organizations, has set a new benchmark in digital transformation. By harnessing the power of technology, the project aims to bridge the gap between vulnerable populations and the support they rightfully deserve.