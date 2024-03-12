Kazakh Startup CodiPlay Partners with AILA to Revolutionize 200 Saudi Schools with Ed-Tech

ASTANA – In a groundbreaking move on March 11, Kazakh Ed-Tech startup CodiPlay announced a strategic partnership with Artificially Intelligent Learning Assistant (AILA) to integrate its cutting-edge educational solutions into 200 schools across Saudi Arabia. This initiative is set to align with Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030, focusing on enhancing education quality and preparing the youth for future IT sector professions.

Advertisment

Forging a Path for Future Innovators

Zhanadil Taldybaev, CodiPlay's founder and CEO, highlighted the partnership's critical role in supporting the country's sustainable future. "Our collaboration with AILA transcends mere innovation pursuit; it is the key to our contribution to this transformative journey. Together, we aim to equip youth with not only advanced technologies but also profound knowledge to navigate and excel in a rapidly evolving world," he stated. Yousef Alsayed, AILA's CEO, shared Taldybaev's enthusiasm, emphasizing the potential of their joint effort to develop an innovative IT education model that could set new benchmarks in educational excellence worldwide.

Strategic Support and Visionary Goals

Advertisment

The memorandum received backing from key entities including the National Technology Development Program (NDTP), the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology (MCIT) of Saudi Arabia, and the Embassy of Kazakhstan in Saudi Arabia. Ibrahim Neyaz, CEO of NDTP, underscored the initiative's alignment with Vision 2030, aiming to foster a highly skilled local talent pool through advanced educational platforms. This collaboration not only opens new horizons between Saudi Arabia and Kazakhstan but also emphasizes the importance of leveraging artificial intelligence in education.

CodiPlay's Global Educational Ambitions

Specializing in teaching programming through smartphones, CodiPlay offers a comprehensive ecosystem comprising the CodiPlay application, CodiKit robotics kits, and the CodiTeach web platform. The startup recently showcased its innovative solutions at Bett 2024 in London and conducted presentations for leading Uzbekistan schools. These endeavors reflect CodiPlay's commitment to pioneering in the Ed-Tech space, with ambitions to scale their impact across the MENA region and globally.

This partnership marks a significant milestone in the journey towards redefining educational paradigms through technology. By fostering an environment that nurtures innovation, creativity, and critical thinking, CodiPlay and AILA are setting the stage for a new generation of tech-savvy leaders, ready to tackle the challenges of tomorrow's digital landscape. As this collaboration unfolds, it promises to not only revolutionize IT education in Saudi Arabia but also inspire similar initiatives worldwide, paving the way for a more interconnected and technologically adept global community.