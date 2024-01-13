en English
Kanto Audio Unveils ORA4 High-Performance Desktop Speakers at CES 2024

By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 13, 2024 at 11:50 am EST
Kanto Audio Unveils ORA4 High-Performance Desktop Speakers at CES 2024

Canadian audio firm, Kanto Audio, made waves at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2024 in Las Vegas by unveiling its new high-performance desktop speaker, the ORA4. The speaker, which carries a price tag of $399 / £399 (about AU$660), is expected to hit the market later this year. The ORA4 speakers are described as being more appealing in design compared to the Sphere, a music and entertainment arena in Las Vegas.

Design and Performance

The ORA4 speakers, despite their compact size and relatively affordable price, are designed to deliver a significant audio punch. With their 70W bi-amped power, these speakers feature separate Class D amps for woofers and tweeters, enabling them to deliver clear highs, detailed midrange, and a strong low-end even without a subwoofer. This ability makes them ideal for desktop use.

Connectivity and Audio Support

In addition to their impressive performance, the ORA4 supports Bluetooth 5.0, analog RCA line-in, a subwoofer out, and USB-C in with up to 24-bit/96KHz audio source capability. This makes the speakers versatile and compatible with multiple audio sources, enhancing their value for users.

Upcoming Products

Alongside the ORA4’s launch, Kanto Audio teased prototypes of upcoming speakers, including an HDMI Arc model. However, details of these future products remain under wraps, leaving audio enthusiasts eagerly awaiting further updates.

Conclusion

The unveiling of the ORA4 at CES 2024 and the promise of upcoming speaker models underline Kanto Audio’s commitment to delivering high-quality, performant, and affordable audio solutions. With the ORA4, users can look forward to a compact, powerful, and versatile desktop speaker designed to enhance their audio experience.

Canada Tech
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

