Kantata Technology Revolutionizes Professional Services: A Case Study with Digital Agency POP

In a defining testament to the transformative power of technological innovation, Kantata's Professional Services Cloud has catalyzed digital agency POP's project delivery efficiency, propelling it to an extraordinary 97% success rate. Kantata, an undisputed trailblazer in technology solutions for professional services, has now etched its name as a game-changer, enabling projects to be completed within the stipulated time frame and budget.

POP's Challenge

Prior to their collaboration with Kantata, POP grappled with the escalating demands of their operations, particularly when it came to serving their Fortune 500 clients. The agency had to rely on a mix of in-house and third-party solutions such as Basecamp and Smartsheet, which fell short of addressing these growing requirements. The need for a robust and comprehensive solution was palpable.

Kantata: The Game-Changer

Introducing Kantata's Professional Services Cloud into their modus operandi proved to be a turning point for POP. With it came a significant surge in their project completion rate, skyrocketing from a modest 80% to a remarkable 97%. The alliance with Kantata not only led to a massive reduction in scheduling conflicts but also equipped project managers with the necessary tools to avert delays or budget overruns. Kantata's open infrastructure solution, Kantata OX, offered a tailored solution that seamlessly fit into POP's unique needs, thereby amplifying project management efficiency and overall profitability.

The Future of Professional Services

The collaboration between Kantata and POP underscores Kantata's unwavering commitment to innovation and its capacity to deliver avant-garde solutions that challenge and redefine industry benchmarks. To further delve into POP's transformation, a webinar featuring insights from POP's Senior Vice President of Delivery, Sara Giuffrida, Kantata's Chief Technology Officer, Ken Ringdahl, and S&P Global Principal Analyst, Chris Marsh, is on the horizon. This webinar, slated for January 31, 2024, is a collaborative effort by S&P Global Market Intelligence, Kantata, and Salesforce, promising a profound exploration of the transformative journey.