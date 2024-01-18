Kakao Entertainment Halts Tachiyomi App Development Amid Piracy Accusations

In a move that has reverberated across the digital manga and webtoon community, Kakao Entertainment, a leading Korean webtoon company, has compelled the manga and manhwa reading app, Tachiyomi, to halt its development. This action followed a legal notice issued by Kakao on January 2, 2024, alleging unauthorized sharing of content.

Kakao Takes Legal Action

For close to a decade, Tachiyomi has been a popular platform for manga enthusiasts, offering a vast array of titles and updates. However, the app's journey came under threat when it was served with legal threats from Kakao Entertainment. Despite the developers' swift action to remove certain features that facilitated unauthorized content sharing, the broader effect on piracy remains ambiguous.

Public Access to Tachiyomi's Code

Interestingly, the source code behind Tachiyomi remains publicly available, indicating that the piracy issue might be far from resolved. The accessibility of the code means it can be potentially used and distributed by others, including features that Kakao found objectionable. This development has incited increased interest in Tachiyomi's code, with developers and users expressing an eagerness to continue leveraging previous versions.

Impact on the Development Team

The decision to discontinue development was made due to the legal risks posed to individual contributors. As the app development was not a monetized venture, the potential for legal ramifications proved too great a risk. This move has sparked debate among fans, some of whom see it as a tactical move by Kakao to stifle competition. The news was reported by TorrentFreak, which also pointed out skepticism from some quarters regarding the authenticity of Tachiyomi's statement.

As Tachiyomi's official development ceases, the long-term outcome of this conflict remains uncertain. The whole episode underlines the complexities of app-based content piracy and the issues it presents to content creators and distributors alike. This incident, while marking the end of Tachiyomi's official journey, opens up a wider debate about the future of content sharing and the measures needed to ensure a fair playing field for all stakeholders.