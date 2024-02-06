Kaduna State Advances as Technology Innovation Hub with New Vocational and Technical Skills Project

Significant strides are being taken in Nigeria's Kaduna State, as it positions itself to become a nexus for technology innovation and economic development. The Honorable Commissioner for Business, Innovation and Technology, Hon Patience Fakai, made this declaration at the groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of the Vocational and Technical Skills Hub at Samar Kataf, Zango Kataf Local Government Area.

KAD-VTSAC: An Initiative for Empowerment

The project, known as the Kaduna State Vocational and Technical Skills Acquisition City (KAD-VTSAC), is a brainchild of Governor Uba Sani. The initiative aims to empower the region's citizens with crucial skills required to thrive in a technology-driven, globally competitive society. By doing so, it aligns with Kaduna State's Sustaining Agenda, a plan to equip young Nigerians with relevant skills, quality education, and knowledge, preparing them for the global job market.

A Collective Effort for Skill Development

Hon Fakai expressed gratitude to the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE) and other stakeholders for their contribution and advocacy for technical education's role in national development. She underscored the importance of collective efforts in enhancing skill development outcomes, preparing the youth to be productive citizens aligned with the values of a sustainable Kaduna State.

Positioning Kaduna State for the Future

The new Vocational and Technology Skills Hub serves as a concrete step towards realizing Kaduna State's vision of becoming a hub for technology innovation. It underlines the state's commitment to leverage technology to address societal challenges and create opportunities for youth. The project's successful implementation could set a benchmark for other regions in Nigeria and Africa, providing a roadmap for harnessing technology for economic development and societal progress.