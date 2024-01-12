Jordan’s Crown Prince Champions Tech Advancement at Singapore Forum

His Royal Highness, Crown Prince Hussein of Jordan, championed the cause of digital transformation and technological advancement at the Jordan-Singapore Tech Alliance Forum. Held in the presence of HRH Princess Rajwa Al Hussein, the forum sought to bolster the technological ties between Jordan and Singapore. The Crown Prince highlighted Jordan’s aspirations to become a significant player in the global tech landscape, with a strong emphasis on entrepreneurship and digital transformation as primary drivers of innovation and development.

Jordan’s Tech Ambitions

The Crown Prince urged business leaders, experts, and CEOs to tap into the potential of Jordan’s Information and Communications Technology (ICT) and entrepreneurship sectors, both of which are burgeoning with talented Jordanian professionals. Ahmad Hanandeh, Jordan’s Minister of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship, underscored the growth of Jordan’s digital economy, further emphasizing the nation’s productive capacity—over 8,000 IT graduates annually. He also shed light on Jordan’s global impact and the ministry’s dedicated efforts to support Singaporean companies in setting up their businesses in Jordan.

The Jordan-Singapore Tech Alliance Forum

The forum served as a platform to showcase the Jordan Source program, aimed at promoting Jordan as a global hub for IT and outsourcing. Key Jordanian tech companies presented at the event, which also featured engaging discussions intended to attract international firms to Jordan. The event presented the success stories and competitiveness of the Jordanian ICT sector.

Boosting International Cooperation

A pivotal moment of the forum was the signing of a memorandum of understanding between Jordan’s Institute of Banking Studies and the Singapore FinTech Association, aimed at enhancing cooperation. The event was part of Jordan Source’s promotional tours, designed to draw investments and forge partnerships with companies seeking expansion into the Middle East.