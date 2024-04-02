Jon Stewart Exposes Apple's Intervention in FTC Chair Lina Khan Interview

In a surprising revelation on Comedy Central's 'The Daily Show,' former host Jon Stewart disclosed how tech behemoth Apple Inc. exerted pressure to prevent an interview with Federal Trade Commission (FTC) Chairperson Lina Khan during his tenure on Apple TV+. This incident has sparked a broader discussion on corporate influence and the freedom of speech.

Advertisment

Unveiling Corporate Sensitivities

Stewart, in his candid conversation with Khan, highlighted Apple's specific request to sidestep an interview with the FTC Chair, underscoring the tech giant's apprehensions. He remarked, "They literally said 'please don't talk to her,' having nothing to do with what you do for a living. I think they just ... I didn't think they cared for you is what happened." This exchange took place against the backdrop of Stewart's brief stint with Apple TV+ from 2021 to 2023, where he led 'The Problem With Jon Stewart.' Despite the show's termination over creative differences, Stewart's revelations shed light on the underlying tensions between Big Tech and regulatory oversight.

FTC's Stance on Big Tech

Advertisment

While the FTC, under Khan's leadership, has not directly targeted Apple, it has initiated challenges against other major tech corporations. Khan's efforts have been primarily focused on promoting competition and tackling monopolistic practices within the tech industry. Her previous work, including a comprehensive report advocating for the breakup of large tech entities likened to 'Gilded Age' monopolies, has positioned her as a formidable figure in the antitrust domain. Notably, the U.S. Department of Justice recently filed a significant antitrust lawsuit against Apple, accusing it of monopolizing the smartphone market.

Implications for Corporate Governance

Stewart's disclosure and the subsequent interview with Khan underscore a critical juncture in the discourse surrounding corporate power, freedom of expression, and regulatory enforcement. Khan expressed her gratitude towards Stewart for the platform to discuss vital issues like the cost of asthma inhalers, corporate accountability, and the dangers of monopolistic behavior. This incident not only highlights the uneasy relationship between Big Tech and regulatory bodies but also raises pertinent questions about the extent of corporate influence over content and public discourse.