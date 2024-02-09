John Deere's Electric Variable Transmission: Redefining Agricultural Technology

In a move that heralds a new era in agricultural technology, John Deere has introduced the Electric Variable Transmission (EVT) on its 8 and 9 series model tractors. This innovative technology, rolled out in 2022, replaces mechanical components with electric motors, offering farmers a more efficient, low-maintenance, and powerful solution.

The Dawn of Electric Variable Transmission

The EVT marks a significant departure from standard mechanical variable transmissions. By replacing mechanical parts with electric motors, this transmission offers superior torque delivery, infinite speed control, and reduced maintenance requirements. Moreover, it can generate up to 100kW of electric power, which can be harnessed to power implement fan drives, hydraulic pumps, or even the implement's axles.

John Deere's partnership with Spudnik has seen the successful implementation of this technology in potato and root crop farms. Known as 'off-boarding', the ability to power implements directly with electricity eliminates the need for driveshafts and belts, enhancing efficiency and productivity.

Transforming Root Crop Harvesting

One of the most compelling applications of the EVT is in root crop harvesting, where maintaining consistent airflow for separating crops from debris is often a challenge due to varying engine loads. Leveraging the EVT's off-boarded electricity, Spudnik has successfully powered electric fan motors on their potato separators, ensuring a constant fan speed regardless of tractor speed.

This solution has already been tested in Maine, demonstrating the potential of the EVT to revolutionize farming practices. By allowing smaller tractors to pull larger implements and improve traction, the EVT effectively serves as a plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV) for tractors.

Gradual Transition to Full Electric Operations

While John Deere acknowledges the hesitation some farmers may have towards new technology, the EVT offers a transitional solution. It provides the benefits of electric operation without drastically altering the familiar diesel engine experience.

As battery technology becomes more economical, it's expected that the agricultural industry will transition towards full electric operations. However, until then, the EVT represents a significant step forward, offering farmers an efficient, powerful, and low-maintenance solution that enhances their productivity and profitability.

With the EVT, John Deere continues to push the boundaries of agricultural technology, shaping a more sustainable and efficient future for farming. As this technology continues to evolve and gain acceptance, it promises to redefine the landscape of modern agriculture.