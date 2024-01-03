en English
China

JinkoSolar Launches Advanced On-Grid Energy Storage System in Xiaodong Dongguan

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:11 am EST
JinkoSolar Launches Advanced On-Grid Energy Storage System in Xiaodong Dongguan

In a significant leap forward for renewable energy, JinkoSolar has successfully inaugurated a sophisticated on-grid energy storage system in Xiaodong Dongguan. The system, featuring 25 sets of the company’s flagship SunGiga liquid cooling battery energy storage system (BESS), is designed to actively participate in power market regulation. More so, it contributes to peak-load shifting, thereby enhancing the efficiency of energy use.

SunGiga: The Game-Changer

The SunGiga system, a product of JinkoSolar’s technological prowess, boasts of patented liquid cooling technology. This technology provides a lower temperature differential within the battery cells, considerably extending their lifespan and improving the efficiency of their charge and discharge cycles. In contrast to traditional air-cooling systems, the SunGiga’s liquid cooling system considerably reduces the energy consumed for thermal management, thereby making it a substantially more sustainable option.

Innovative Features and Reduced Costs

Apart from its innovative technology, the SunGiga system also features automated functionalities such as automatic state of charge (SoC) calibration and automated coolant refilling. These features significantly lower the operating and maintenance costs of the system, further solidifying SunGiga’s position as an economical and efficient energy storage solution.

Emphasis on Safety

Safety has been a major focus in the design of the SunGiga system. It incorporates advanced power electronics and digital technologies with a multi-layer protection scheme. This scheme moves beyond passive response and physical isolation, offering active automatic protection and predictive alarms. The comprehensive safety design spans hardware, software, structural elements, and algorithms to ensure the reliable and safe operation of the energy storage products.

China Energy Tech
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

