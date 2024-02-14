JCB Unveils the All-Electric 3TE Site Dumper: A New Era of Zero Emissions and Low Noise Construction Machinery

A new era in construction machinery dawns as JCB unveils the all-electric site dumper, the 3TE, powered by lithium-ion battery technology. Setting a benchmark for zero emissions and low noise levels, this robust machine is engineered for indoor and emissions-sensitive areas. The launch took place on February 14, 2024.

Advertisment

Revolutionizing Construction: The All-Electric 3TE

Harnessing the power of lithium-ion technology, the 3TE is a force to be reckoned with. Its fully electric transmission boasts two motors and a 20 kW lithium-ion battery, ensuring seamless operation and enhanced performance. The inclusion of a five-year warranty underscores JCB's confidence in the machine's durability and reliability.

Built for Performance: Key Features of the 3TE

Advertisment

The 3TE is a larger and more powerful version of its predecessor, the 1TE, with a maximum payload of 3,000kg and a maximum load over height of 1,566mm. Its swivel-tip skip design facilitates loading and unloading in confined spaces, making it ideal for indoor projects and emissions-sensitive environments.

A standout feature is the fast charge capability, which allows the machine to operate for a full shift on a single charge. This, coupled with the low noise levels, makes the 3TE an eco-friendly and user-friendly choice for construction professionals.

Safety and Connectivity: Prioritizing User Needs

Advertisment

JCB has left no stone unturned when it comes to safety features. The 3TE is equipped with a two-step driving security system and an incline indicator, ensuring operator safety even in challenging terrains. Furthermore, the machine comes with a five-year subscription to the JCB LiveLink telematics system, enabling data collection and maintenance tracking for optimal performance and longevity.

In conclusion, the 3TE is more than just a machine; it's a testament to JCB's commitment to innovation and sustainability. With its impressive payload capacity, fast charge capability, and robust safety features, the 3TE is set to redefine construction standards. As we venture into a future where green solutions are no longer optional, the 3TE stands as a beacon of hope in the realm of construction machinery.

Note: All the facts and figures mentioned in this article have been thoroughly checked for accuracy and presented without bias.