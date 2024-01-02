en English
Lifestyle

JBL Revolutionizes Sound Technology with Eco-friendly Authentics Line

By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:51 am EST
High-performance audio equipment brand, JBL, is set to revolutionize the world of sound technology with the launch of its new Authentics line of speakers. The line includes the JBL Authentics 200, 300, and 500 models, all designed with a retro aesthetic and constructed using eco-friendly materials. This includes 100% recycled fabric, 85% recycled plastic, and 50% recycled aluminum, with packaging made from FSC-certified paper and printed with soy ink.

Sound Meets Sustainability

The JBL Authentics series stands out not just for its impressive sound quality but also its commitment to sustainability. Simultaneous Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa integration, seamless Bluetooth pairing, intuitive controls through the JBL One app, multi-room playback, and automatic self-tuning are just a few of the advanced features these speakers offer. Each model in the series boasts unique characteristics:

Model-Specific Features

The Authentics 200 recalls JBL’s ’70s styles with a Quadrex grille, custom leather-like enclosure, and premium aluminum frame. It features dual tweeters and a full-range 5″ woofer paired with a down-firing 6″ passive radiator. The Authentics 300 includes a portable design thanks to a leather-like enclosure, metal handle, and built-in rechargeable battery. It comes with dual tweeters, a full-range 5.25″ woofer, and a down-firing 6.5″ passive radiator. The Authentics 500 offers high-definition sound with Dolby Atmos Music, aluminum tweeters, a patented SlipStreamTM bass port, a down-firing 6.5″ subwoofer, and virtual Dolby Atmos.

Targeting the Sound Connoisseurs

The JBL Authentics series is designed for those who value exceptional sound quality and stylish design. As part of its promotional strategy, JBL is also offering a homebuying rewards program through EdgeProp START, providing a 10% discount and a chance to win a JBL Bar 1300.

Lifestyle Tech
Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

