JBL L42ms: A Compact Powerhouse Merging Style and High-Resolution Audio

In a harmonious blend of compact design and powerful audio performance, JBL introduces the L42ms integrated music system. This sleek new addition to the Classic Series packs a punch with 200W of power, ensuring high-resolution audio quality that rivals larger systems.

A Symphony of Style and Sound

The L42ms, a smaller sibling to the popular L75ms, boasts JBL's iconic Quadrex curved grille and tapered edges. Available in black or natural walnut real-wood veneer finishes, this system is as much a statement piece as it is a high-performance audio solution.

Underneath its stylish exterior, the L42ms houses dual 4-inch woofers and dual 0.75-inch aluminum dome tweeters. These components work together to deliver deep, impactful sound, making every music session an immersive experience.

Advanced Features for Enhanced Audio

With a 24-bit/96-kHz DAC on board, the L42ms offers superior digital audio processing. A bass contour switch allows users to customize bass levels according to their preferences, while the Sound-Field Expansion (SFX) mode creates an enveloping soundstage akin to a personal theater.

For those seeking even more robust bass, the L42ms is compatible with the JBL L10cs subwoofer. This integration ensures that users can tailor their audio setup to suit their specific needs and preferences.

Seamless Connectivity and Compatibility

The L42ms supports various streaming services, including Apple AirPlay 2, Google Chromecast, Spotify Connect, and Tidal Connect. It also features Bluetooth connectivity and is Roon Ready and Samsung Smart Things compatible for smart home integration.

A Bluetooth remote control adds to the convenience of this system, allowing users to navigate their music library and adjust settings effortlessly.

Priced at $1099/£999/€999, the JBL L42ms represents a fusion of design, technology, and performance. UK customers can expect it to hit stores within the next couple of months. As we move deeper into the era of high-resolution audio, systems like the L42ms are redefining what it means to enjoy music at home.