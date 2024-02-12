Japan-Backed Tech Innovators Revolutionize Road Maintenance in the Philippines with Michibiki Satellite System

In a significant leap forward for road maintenance technology, Japan-backed tech innovators Pacific Consultants Co. Ltd. and Oriental Consultants Global Co. Ltd. are introducing a new road surface information service in the Philippines. Utilizing the sophisticated Michibiki satellite system, the service aims to revolutionize the analysis and recording of road damage, leading to cost optimization and improved maintenance planning.

A New Era of Road Maintenance

The Michibiki satellite system, developed by the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA), is at the core of this pioneering service. By harnessing its capabilities, the new service can accurately measure the severity of road damage, including the depth of potholes, and capture data an impressive 10 times per second. This wealth of information allows for the creation of a detailed image of road damage, paving the way for more effective maintenance strategies.

Demonstrating the Potential

In partnership with NLEX Corp., Pacific Consultants Co. Ltd. and Oriental Consultants Global Co. Ltd. are currently demonstrating the capabilities of the new service on the North Luzon Expressway (NLEX). The goal is to prevent further decline of expressways and minimize the risk of road accidents by providing accurate and timely information on road conditions.

Securing Long-term Agreements

Following the successful demonstration, the Japan-backed companies hope to sign a long-term contract with NLEX Corp. for the implementation of the new service. Additionally, they are aiming to secure similar agreements with the government's Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH), which could see the technology rolled out across the country.

As of February 12, 2024, the Michibiki satellite system is set to transform the way road maintenance is approached in the Philippines, promising a safer and more efficient future for the nation's expressways. With the help of Japan-backed tech innovators, the Philippines is embracing cutting-edge technology to enhance its infrastructure and improve the lives of its citizens.

