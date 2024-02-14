Jaguar I-Pace Battery Recalls: What Owners and Buyers Need to Know

A wave of safety recalls has hit the Jaguar I-Pace, an enticing SUV with design cues from the C-X75 supercar. The recalls are centered around issues with the vehicle's high-voltage battery, supplied by LG Energy Solution, and have sparked concerns for owners and potential buyers alike.

Advertisment

Recall One: Software Misstep

The initial recall, affecting 21 vehicles previously repaired under recall number 23V-369, is rooted in a software issue that could lead to a sudden loss of power. This recall encompasses vehicles manufactured between 2019 and 2024. The battery software in the affected vehicles was not updated correctly due to the use of a non-approved diagnostic tool during the previous recall.

Recall Two: Fastener Failure

Advertisment

In a separate recall, two Jaguar I-Pace vehicles produced in 2019 and 2020 have been flagged for potential fire risk. The issue lies in the fasteners securing the battery module to the busbars, which may not have been tightened correctly during assembly. As a result, this oversight could lead to arcing and thermal overload, posing a significant safety hazard.

What Jaguar I-Pace Owners Need to Know

Jaguar Land Rover North America is taking the necessary steps to address these safety concerns by notifying affected owners and providing free inspections and repairs. If you own a Jaguar I-Pace, it's crucial to contact your local Jaguar dealer for more information and to schedule an appointment if your vehicle is included in these recalls.

Advertisment

For those considering purchasing a Jaguar I-Pace, it's essential to stay informed about these safety issues and understand their potential impact. While the recalls may raise questions about the reliability of the vehicle's battery system, Jaguar Land Rover is working diligently to rectify the situation and ensure the safety of their customers.

As the automotive industry continues to embrace electric vehicles, the Jaguar I-Pace serves as a reminder that innovation and progress must be accompanied by rigorous safety standards and quality control measures. By addressing these battery concerns head-on, Jaguar Land Rover is demonstrating their commitment to the well-being of their customers and the future of electric mobility.

In the ever-evolving landscape of electric vehicles, the Jaguar I-Pace's recent safety recalls underscore the importance of vigilance and continuous improvement in the pursuit of a sustainable and safe transportation future.