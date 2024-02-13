Ivalua NOW: Redefining Procurement with Generative AI and Industry Innovations

In a world where supply chain disruptions have become the norm, Ivalua stands poised to revolutionize procurement with its marquee event series, Ivalua NOW - Procurement [RE]Imagined. The global spend management leader will be delving into the realm of Generative AI, as it hosts events in Versailles, France, and Miami, Florida.

Embracing Generative AI: The Future of Procurement

As procurement professionals redefine their teams and harness the power of AI to enhance supply continuity, sustainability, and profitability, Ivalua's annual event series takes center stage. With an emphasis on technology and change management, Ivalua NOW - Procurement [RE]Imagined aims to inspire transformational success in the industry.

David Khuat-Duy, Founder and CEO of Ivalua, underscores the significance of embracing technology, particularly Generative AI, to augment decision-making and productivity. "The future of procurement relies heavily on our ability to adapt and harness the power of AI," says Khuat-Duy. "Ivalua NOW serves as a platform for industry leaders and innovators to share their insights and demonstrate how they're leveraging AI to drive success."

Top Brands and Industry Leaders Converge

Over 2000 attendees are expected to gather at the storied halls of Versailles and the sunny shores of Miami, eager to learn from the best in the business. Representatives from top brands will share their experiences and success stories, providing valuable insights on how to navigate the ever-changing procurement landscape.

The events will feature a plethora of workshops, presentations, and networking opportunities, allowing attendees to engage with industry peers and gain a deeper understanding of the latest trends and technologies shaping the procurement space.

Ivalua's Upcoming Innovations

In addition to hosting esteemed industry leaders, Ivalua will also be unveiling its latest innovations during the event series. These cutting-edge solutions are designed to help procurement professionals optimize their operations and drive greater value for their organizations.

With a focus on data-driven decision-making and supply chain resilience, Ivalua's upcoming offerings promise to set new standards in the realm of procurement technology. Attendees will have the unique opportunity to witness these innovations firsthand and explore how they can be integrated into their own operations.

As the events draw near, anticipation builds for the wealth of knowledge and networking opportunities that Ivalua NOW - Procurement [RE]Imagined has in store. For procurement professionals looking to stay ahead of the curve, this event series is not to be missed.

In the face of increasing supply chain complexities and the relentless march of technological progress, Ivalua's annual event series serves as a beacon of innovation and inspiration. By bringing together industry leaders, top brands, and forward-thinking professionals, Ivalua NOW - Procurement [RE]Imagined empowers attendees to navigate the challenges of today and seize the opportunities of tomorrow.