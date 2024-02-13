Ivalua NOW - Procurement [RE]Imagined: Harnessing Generative AI for a Brighter Future

Ivalua, a titan in the realm of spend management, unveils the blueprint for its much-anticipated annual event series, Ivalua NOW - Procurement [RE]Imagined. The focal point of this year's discourse? Generative AI and its potential to reshape procurement as we know it.

The Stage is Set: Versailles and Miami

The grandiose opulence of Versailles, France, and the sun-soaked shores of Miami, Florida, will play host to these illustrious gatherings. Scheduled to take place within the confines of the current year, the event series aims to provide a platform for procurement professionals to engage in discourse, share insights, and absorb knowledge on the burgeoning influence of Generative AI in their field.

A Gathering of Minds: Over 2000 Attendees Expected

With an anticipated attendance of over 2000 industry leaders, innovators, and enthusiasts, the Ivalua NOW series promises to be a melting pot of ideas and expertise. These luminaries hail from some of the most respected brands in the world, each bringing their unique perspective on the transformative power of Generative AI in procurement.

Harnessing the Power of Generative AI

As procurement teams strive to adapt to an increasingly uncertain market, the adoption of AI technologies has become a cornerstone of their strategies. Generative AI, in particular, holds the key to improved decision-making, productivity, and ultimately, profitability and sustainability.

Sessions at the Ivalua NOW events will delve into various aspects of this exciting new frontier, including change management, sustainability, risk management, and the ever-important role of data in procurement and supply chain management.

Among the innovations on display will be Ivalua's latest offerings, designed to help businesses harness the full potential of Generative AI. These cutting-edge solutions promise to streamline processes, optimize resources, and drive growth in the rapidly evolving world of procurement.

In conclusion, the Ivalua NOW - Procurement [RE]Imagined event series stands as a testament to the transformative power of Generative AI in procurement. As industry leaders and innovators gather in Versailles and Miami, they will forge the path towards a more sustainable, profitable, and efficient future, shaped by the boundless potential of this revolutionary technology.