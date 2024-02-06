ITER's Vacuum Vessel Sector Undergoes Rigorous Testing

Europe's Fusion for Energy (F4E), the part of the Iter Organisation responsible for providing Europe's contribution to the ITER project, is rigorously testing the first of its five vacuum vessel sectors—integral components of ITER's plasma chamber and first safety containment barriers. These sectors, each a colossal 14 meters tall and weighing in at a staggering 440 tonnes, are made of wedge-shaped steel and will collectively create a vacuum vessel with a volume of 1,400 cubic meters.

Details and Dimensions of the Vacuum Vessel

Once assembled, the vacuum vessel will stand 11.4 meters tall, stretch 19.4 meters in diameter, and weigh approximately 5,200 tonnes. With the inclusion of additional in-vessel components, the total weight will reach a whopping 8,500 tonnes.

A Rigorous Testing Process

The sector currently under scrutiny, No. 5, was crafted with meticulous precision in Italy. It has successfully passed leak testing involving nitrogen and helium—confirming the integrity of the welding, assembly, and manufacturing processes. The focus of the factory acceptance tests has now shifted to dimensional accuracy, with advanced technology being brought into play to ensure every detail is spot on.

Transportation and Assembly

After the completion of the testing phase, the sector will embark on a journey to the ITER site in France. The plan for transportation involves shipping the sector by boat to Marseille and then using a large track to move it to the construction site where it will be assembled with the other sectors to form the vacuum vessel.

ITER—an international project aimed at creating a tokamak fusion device—is at the forefront of demonstrating fusion as a carbon-free, viable energy source. The initiative, which kicked off in 2010, has had its first plasma target date pushed back from 2018 to 2025. As the project faces delays, a revised timeline is expected to be announced soon.