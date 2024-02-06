Italy Greenlights Terna's Adriatic Link: A Significant Leap Towards Energy Resilience

Italy's Ministry of Environment and Energy Security has given the green light to Terna's ambitious undersea power line project, the Adriatic Link. This venture, involving an investment of approximately EUR 1.3 billion, will connect the regions of Marche and Abruzzo, spanning 250 kilometers. The Adriatic Link is designed to bolster the security and resilience of the national electricity grid while affirming Italy's position as a significant European and Mediterranean energy hub.

Securing Italy's Energy Future

The Adriatic Link is a cornerstone in Italy's commitment to the Integrated National Energy and Climate Plan, which aims at the decarbonization of the Italian energy system. The project will consist of two submarine cables extending roughly 210 kilometers, with a maximum depth of 100 meters, and two land cables of 40 kilometers. Conversion stations will be strategically located in Cepagatti, Abruzzo, and Fano, Marche.

Enhancing Energy Exchange and Reliability

The new power line will significantly ramp up exchange capacity between Central-South and Central-North Italy, by about 1,000 MW. This upgrade will facilitate the efficient transfer of renewable energy produced by wind and photovoltaic plants in the South to the consumption areas in the North. Consequently, it will not only boost the reliability and safety of the transmission service along the Adriatic backbone but also promote better utilization of the national generation park and integration of renewable energy sources.

Public Consultation and Market Response

The approval comes after extensive consultations, involving over 120 meetings with regional and municipal administrations, associations, and citizens since December 2020. Despite the significant strides being made by Terna in securing Italy's energy future, the company's share price saw a slight dip of 0.7 percent to EUR 7.58 per share.

In conclusion, the Adriatic Link represents a meaningful step towards achieving Italy's energy transition objectives. As the project moves forward, Terna's role in the development and implementation of this significant infrastructure project will be paramount, providing a robust platform for economic development and enhanced energy security in the region.